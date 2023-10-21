By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct, 20, 2023: I voted enthusiastically for President Joe Biden in 2020 and even 4 years earlier in 2016 I did what only few did. I was part of a small effort to convince then Vice President Biden to challenge Hilary for the Democratic Party Presidential nomination.

So my Biden credentials are real. First of all allow me to give Joe some good advice before I blast him here. Always wear your shades including last night. Big mistake not doing so. You look so much better hiding behind them. Anyone who does not understand why is clueless. Sorry.

Now to the real message of The Oval Office speech …. (drum roll ) .…

President Biden do not run for a second term. WHAT? Withdraw now while there is time. Someone has to convince you and last night’s major speech is very good reason. Mr. President, are you living on some other planet or universe? Don’t answer that yet.

This is you last night ……

“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with.”

Mr. President, America is in serious decline under your Watch. You inspire no one. It is not your age as much as it is just you. You are even less credible when you say with a straight face to the American people and the entire world and worthy of an encore …

Mr. President, do you need more convincing? OK more speech …

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy – completely annihilate it. Hamas’ stated purpose for existing is the destruction of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people.

Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields, and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of them.”

“Meanwhile, Putin denies Ukraine has, or ever had, real statehood. He claims the Soviet Union created Ukraine. And just two weeks ago, he told the world that if the United States and our allies withdraw — and if the United States withdraws, our allies will as well — military support for Ukraine would have, quote, a week left to live.”

Let me unpackage this for you. How do I know? Because you offer no credible solutions for these problems in your speech, or ever. Leaders lead. Have you ever heard that phrase? Maybe not. You do not lead from the rear dispensing band aids to the bleeding. All you are doing is admitting paragraph after paragraph that you have no real solution for the Middle East or Ukraine.

Think about it even before the massacre in Israel by the terrorists. Your big plan for the Middle East was to get Saudi Arabia and Israel to become good friends with you – playing matchmaker and otherwise leaving the unworkable Status Quo throughout the Middle East.

At the same time, only diverting attention from the core issues there as witnessed by the current nightmare. Well you just lost that option so what next? You have no idea while you strut around bragging about your life long foreign relations experience and credentials. Would you like to buy a bridge Mr. President? No? Yes?

Since his speech had no solutions there let’s turn to Ukraine.

“Beyond Europe, we know that our allies, and maybe most importantly our adversaries and competitors, are watching. They’re watching our response in Ukraine as well. And if we walk away and let Putin erase Ukraine’s independence, would-be aggressors around the world would be emboldened to try the same.”

Mr. President, they are watching and they like what they see. They see what is scary you do not. Want to know? How about this? Ukraine is now officially the new “forever war” in my book. You think the exact opposite when the facts say it is.

Russia cannot win what it wants and neither can Ukraine. Putin with his load of natural resources and enthusiastic buddy China’s XI to buy it all, is happy to keep the West trapped in Ukraine for years, taking Billions from far more productive use. Biden and the others will keep spending because keeping Putin tied up in Ukraine is a win in his and their minds.

Do you know what this is called? Yes, “a forever war.” But it only gets worse for you Mr. President. What you have said repeatedly from the start of the invasion is crystal clear over and over to Putin.

Just do not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Get it? Just do not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Allow me to interpret for both Despots Putin and Xi – indeed Xi far more. Both of you can do anything you want in Ukraine or Taiwan – just do not use nuclear weapons. You can have your troops, slaughter, rape, burn destroy, as long as you do not use nuclear weapons.

You just got blackmailed by yourself and you do not even realize it, or do you? Either way it is scary. Is that American power Mr. President?

At the same time, there is an answer in Ukraine and it is very obvious and simple. Here it is and should have been long ago – immediate NATO membership for Ukraine. They have earned it and much more.

President Biden just almost collapsed. “Are you crazy? Then Putin will kill all of us with his nukes,” says the mindless coward.

No, Mr. President I am not crazy. Are you? We need U.S. and NATO boots on the ground and planes in the air in Ukraine – not to war on Russia – but to defend Ukraine from further aggression there. Think Putin will nuke them? Think again. He knows what will happen if he does.

President Biden says: “OK maybe you are right, but Xi will join Russia in warring against the U.S. and NATO and the same result.”

No, he will not. XI needs the world market place and stability in China most of all. He will not risk it all for a midget in the world order like Putin. Xi will also stop Putin from ever seriously thinking about nuking Ukraine for the same reason. NO win for XI. Plus, Xi already owns Putin and Russia.

I will not waste your time or mine commenting on the part of Biden’s speech where he praises himself as some imagined great leader because he has traveled to war zones, which few Presidents ever have. Somebody send President Biden a collection of all Presidential biographies!

Let’s go back to the end of it where we began – just one line of it will do.

“American leadership is what holds the world together.”

Very amusing Mr. President! Chinese Dictator Xi Jinping thinks it is hilarious, and he is laughing all the way to replacing America as the world’s guiding light, which for him and the Chinese Communist Party is all about control.

President Biden, I just hope and pray I have convinced you to announce you will not run for a second term – and take Kamala Harris with you please.

If not, you present a clear and present danger to our future and the world because you are too likely to lose in 2024 to Trump or some other real mad dog Republican.

If you win, we still lose – we will have a President who lives on another planet or in another universe. Amen.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Arthur Piccolo is a professional writer and commentator and often writes about Latin America for New Americas.