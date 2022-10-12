Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Parliament passes Financial Assistance Bill, changes coming for NAU

Opposition says they played a key role in Bush being forced out

A must see! ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ sets new world record

Govt introduces stricter drink driving limit for Cayman

Macys.com

Panton says Opposition painted an inaccurate picture of waste project

19 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall

Police report single vehicle collision, car on fire on Shamrock Road

I love you’: Adorable moment toddler meets baby sis for the first time

NRA chairman says Public Authorities Act limits transparency

Plastic Free Cayman doing beach cleanup at Barkers

Wednesday Oct 12

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

48 minutes ago

Leader of the Opposition, Roy McTaggart

The Leader of the Opposition, Roy McTaggart, issued a statement today regarding the moving up of the timeframe for the effective resignation of McKeeva Bush as Speaker of Parliament. In his statement, Mr McTaggart indicated that the private member’s motion for a vote of no confidence brought by him played a key role in this happening.

The full statement of Mr McTaggart is set out below.

I was heartened this morning to learn that Mr Bush has finally done the right thing and vacated the Speaker’s chair. I have no doubt that the combined pressure brought by my and MP Barbara Conolly’s motion on a lack of confidence in the Speaker, together with the Opposition’s boycott of Parliament and insistence that the Speaker step down immediately, played a key role in Mr Bush being forced out of the Speaker’s chair. This is certainly in the best interest of the Country and the Parliament.

The Opposition wishes Mr Bush and his family well and look forward to working with the new Speaker when Parliament next meets and Mr Bush’s successor is elected.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Parliament passes Financial Assistance Bill, changes coming for NAU

Cayman News

Opposition says they played a key role in Bush being forced out

World News

FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

More From

Cayman News

Govt introduces stricter drink driving limit for Cayman

Drink driving limit is now one of the most stringent in the region

Entertainment

Bob Marley’s grandkid slams critics of her White Lives Matter T-shirt

‘You cannot bully me’

World News

Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide toll hits 34

Torrential rains caused by Hurricane Julia unleashed mudslides and floods

Lifestyle

10 things you know if you grew up in a Caribbean household

Who could ever forget what it was like to grow up in a Caribbean home?

Apart from being terrified of your parents regarding anything related to school, food, chores, and ornaments, there’s no deny

World News

A must see! ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ sets new world record

An amazing teenager dubbed the ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ has set a new record for a mind-blowing contortion.

Liberty Barros, 14, completed the world record for the

Cayman News

Panton says Opposition painted an inaccurate picture of waste project

In a debate in the Parliament on October 10, Premier Wayne Panton suggested that members of the Opposition misled the public by presenting the waste to energy facility as a project that was ready for

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR