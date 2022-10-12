The Leader of the Opposition, Roy McTaggart, issued a statement today regarding the moving up of the timeframe for the effective resignation of McKeeva Bush as Speaker of Parliament. In his statement, Mr McTaggart indicated that the private member’s motion for a vote of no confidence brought by him played a key role in this happening.

The full statement of Mr McTaggart is set out below.

I was heartened this morning to learn that Mr Bush has finally done the right thing and vacated the Speaker’s chair. I have no doubt that the combined pressure brought by my and MP Barbara Conolly’s motion on a lack of confidence in the Speaker, together with the Opposition’s boycott of Parliament and insistence that the Speaker step down immediately, played a key role in Mr Bush being forced out of the Speaker’s chair. This is certainly in the best interest of the Country and the Parliament.

The Opposition wishes Mr Bush and his family well and look forward to working with the new Speaker when Parliament next meets and Mr Bush’s successor is elected.