See full statement from Guyana Police Force:

POLICE OPR INVESTIGATING ALLEGED UNLAWFUL ARREST OF ATTORNEY AT LAW

The Guyana Police Force is aware of a statement issued by the Guyana Bar Association in relation to allegations of the arrest of Attorney-at-Law, Ms. Tameika Clarke earlier today (Friday, October 28, 2022) by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU).

As such, the Police Office of Professional Responsibility has since been instructed lo launch an investigation into the allegations.