News Americas, ORLANDO, FL, Tues. Dec. 30, 2025: Orlando City SC is doubling down on youth, global scouting, and long-term squad building with the acquisition of Brazilian mid-fielder Luis Otávio, an 18-year-old defensive prospect already tested in Brazil’s top flight.

Otávio joins the Lions from Sport Club Internacional of Brazil’s Série A as a U22 Initiative player, signing through the 2027–28 season, with a club option for 2028–29, pending the receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

At 5-foot-11, Otávio brings size, composure, and tactical discipline to Orlando City’s midfield – traits that have become increasingly valuable in Major League Soccer as teams prioritize ball-winning midfielders who can control tempo under pressure.

Tested Early at the Highest Level

Born on April 12, 2007, in Beberibe, Ceará, Otávio’s rise has been unusually swift. After developing at Juazeiro Empreendimentos Esportivos, he earned a move south to Porto Alegre, where he broke into Internacional’s first team in October 2024.

Just 18 days after joining the senior squad, Otávio made his professional debut in a 1–0 win over rivals Grêmio, a baptism by fire that underscored the club’s confidence in his readiness. Since then, he has made 47 appearances across Internacional’s first team and U-20 side, scoring once while gaining valuable experience in one of South America’s most demanding football environments.

Why Orlando City Moved Now

Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira said the club views Otávio as a long-term midfield anchor.

“Luis is an exciting young talent that we’re proud to bring to Orlando,” Moreira said. “At just 18 years old, he’s already shown he can compete at a high level in Brazil’s top division, and we believe his defensive qualities and composure will translate well to MLS.”

Signing Otávio under the U22 Initiative allows Orlando City to invest in elite international talent while maintaining roster flexibility—an approach increasingly favored by MLS clubs seeking sustainable success.

From Ceará to Central Florida

For Otávio, the move marks a leap from Brazilian domestic football to the global stage of Major League Soccer. A Brazilian citizen, he now becomes part of Orlando City’s growing pipeline of young South American talent, with the club betting that his early exposure to high-pressure matches will accelerate his adaptation to MLS play.

Looking Ahead

Orlando City SC opens its 2026 MLS season at home on Saturday, Feb. 21, hosting New York Red Bulls at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the match available on Apple TV.