Ottley Hall resident, Seage John was fatally wounded during armed confrontation with the Police on Sunday January 1st at Rose Place.

Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force- RSVGPF conducted an operation in the Rose Place community.

During the operation, a man who was armed with a gun fired shots at the Police.

The Police returned fire and the gunman was shot in the process.

He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention and was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

The deceased was later identified as Seage John of Ottley Hall/Layou.

Investigations are ongoing.