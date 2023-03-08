– Advertisement –

Over one thousand Saint Lucians have pre-registered for free medical care from a visiting United States Military Medical Mission.

“This mission will contribute just in excess of a million U.S. dollars to the people of Saint Lucia,” disclosed OKEU Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dexter James.

James spoke Tuesday at a ceremony to welcome the twenty-nine visitors.

The OKEU official told the ceremony that the U.S. Military Medical Mission’s supplies amounted to $US 250,000.

And he explained that the team’s overheads totalled about $US 750,000.

“We are very happy for this gesture of philantrophy,” the OKEU Hospital Chief Executive Officer said.

For her part Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George noted that the work of the visitors would bring relief to the local health system, which the COVID-19 pandemic impacted.

“During the last three years as you know, most countries experienced the effects of COVID, so we have had backlogs of surgical cases and we also had very long lists of patients who required dental care,” Belmar-George told the welcome ceremony.

She observed that this was especially true of some differently-abled individuals who needed specific surgical procedures.

The Chief Medical Officer said the mission’s visit was an opportunity for less fortunate people who cannot afford it to get the care they need.

According to a Health Ministry release, the mission will perform minor surgical and dental procedures and provide medication from March 8 to 22.

“All visiting medical staff participating in the mission have been vetted as per legal requirements by the respective Medical and Dental, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Allied Health Councils,” the Ministry stated.

In addition, it said national health practitioners would be working alongside the visiting volunteers, and a register of patients would ensure continuity of medical care.

Headline photo: Visitors pose for a photo with local officials, including Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste.

