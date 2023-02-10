Friday, February 10, 2023
Invest in the Caribbean
The Board proposed a deeper cut to bondholders and other creditors while confirming that there will be a “hybrid charge” on the electric bill

According to the amended PREPA-POA and as El Nuevo D?a anticipated last December, the “hybrid charge” will have a fixed component and a variable component that will be calculated according to the consumption of each household, government entity, and business in Puerto Rico. (Xavier J. Ara?jo Berr?os)

The Fiscal Oversight Board filed yesterday a new Plan of Adjustment for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA-POA) proposing a deeper cut to bondholders and therefore reducing the “hybrid charge” to pay for the financial reorganization and which will be incorporated into the electric bill for the next three decades.

