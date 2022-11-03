Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, is appealing to motor-vehicle owners who allow other persons to operate their vehicles to request driving abstracts from the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

The minister made the comment days after a coaster bus driver, who reportedly caused an eight-vehicle accident and the injury of several people on Constant Spring, was found to have a total of 120 outstanding tickets.

“In addition to ticketing information, driving abstracts also contain data on an individual’s driver’s licence, including suspensions and revocations. The Minister emphasised that it is imperative for owners to have this information, given the responsibility that the new Road Traffic Act places on owners.

Owners will be required to know the drivers, as the law will not absolve them by saying they do not know the person who was driving the vehicle, in the event that there is a breach.

Minister Shaw contended that the Ministry of Transport and Mining is serious about addressing the wanton indiscipline on the nation’s roads.

“This phenomenon of indiscipline must be erased from our traffic environment, as we only want decent drivers who adhere to proper road and vehicular safety protocols,” he said.

The Minister lamented that a serious collision that transpired on Constant Spring Road on Tuesday, November 1, resulting in damage to eight vehicles, was caused by “a rogue driver” who had 120 outstanding traffic tickets.

This behaviour by drivers, the Minister said, “is untenable and will never be tolerated by this Ministry”.

Mr. Shaw pointed out that the Island Traffic Authority will continue to work with the Police in bringing these offenders to book.

The Minister said the Ministry is fully committed to the execution of Jamaica’s road and vehicular safety operations, in accordance with the United Nations Second Decade of Action for Road Safety.

He added that the impending implementation of the new Road Traffic Act (RTA) Regulations is a welcome sign that Jamaica intends to reduce the high level of road traffic deaths plaguing the country and general indiscipline on the roads.