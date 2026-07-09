One Street Studios Named by Afreximbank and Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) as Co-General Partner of the Pan African Film Fund Aiming to Mobilise up to US$1 Billion

CAIRO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), through its development impact investment arm, the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), today announced the appointment of One Street Studios as the Co-General Partner of the Pan African Film Fund. This Fund aims to mobilise up to US$1 billion for Africa’s film and creative industries.

Launched in May 2025 as part of the Afreximbank Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, the Pan-African Film Fund will mobilise and direct capital towards the growth of Africa’s film, television, and immersive media industries, positioning the continent as a globally competitive hub for audiovisual production and storytelling.

The Fund will support a diversified portfolio spanning content production, infrastructure and distribution, through a mix of equity, quasi-equity and structured financing solutions tailored to creative industry projects. It will prioritise export-oriented projects with strong global distribution potential, supported by partnerships with studios, streaming platforms and distributors to ensure a robust pipeline of bankable opportunities.

In addition to financing, the Fund will help address structural constraints across the industry by investing across the full value chain of the audiovisual sector. This includes supporting film and television content development and production, strengthening the global distribution of African-produced content, expanding digital streaming and exhibition platforms and developing production studios and post-production infrastructure. Through this integrated approach, the Fund aims to build a globally competitive film ecosystem capable of sustaining long-term growth and positioning African storytelling on the world stage.

FEDA and One Street Studios will serve as Co-General Partners to the Fund. This strategic partnership combines finance capabilities with industry expertise to build a scalable investment platform, aligned with the continent’s rapidly expanding creative economy. As a strategic partner, One Street Studios brings in an integrated model that merges capital with creative vision, financing, developing, and producing content from inception to screen, while bridging the diaspora and the African in support of African-owned narratives. As a fully funded studio, they invest in bold stories and overlooked storytellers, uniting project financing, publishing, and screen adaptation under one roof, to deliver distinctive stories to the global audience.

Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: “The partnership between FEDA and One Street Studios is most timely and strategic as it serves as a crucial bridge uniting the diaspora with geographic Africa but also empowers our creative economy to take full ownership of our narratives, enabling us to produce what we consume and consume what we produce.”

Lavaille Lavette, Chief Executive Officer of the Pan-African Film Fund and Managing Partner at One Street Studios / JVL Media, emphasised: “Africa’s creative industries are entering a defining moment. Through the Pan-African Film Fund, we will mobilise long-term capital that supports creators, strengthens production capacity, and builds sustainable global distribution pathways for African storytelling.”

Emmanuel Assiak, Chief Executive Officer of FEDA, added: “African storytelling carries extraordinary cultural depth and universal relevance. Through the Pan-African Film Fund, FEDA is enabling creators to produce world-class content while connecting them with global audiences and long-term investment capital.”

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Afreximbank’s broader Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) strategy, reinforcing its commitment to transforming Africa’s creative industries into a globally competitive sector capable of driving economic growth, job creation, and cultural influence across the continent.

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About FEDA:

The Fund for Export Development in Africa (“FEDA”) is the impact investment subsidiary of Afreximbank (www.afreximbank.com), set up to provide equity, quasi-equity, and debt capital to finance the multi-billion-dollar funding gap (particularly in equity) needed to transform the Trade sector in Africa. FEDA pursues a multi-sector investment strategy along the intra-African trade, value-added export development, and manufacturing value chain which includes financial services, technology, consumer and retail goods, manufacturing, transport & logistics, agribusiness, as well as ancillary trade enabling infrastructure such as industrial parks.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and. Moody’s (Baa2). Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody’s (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com

About One Street Studios:

One Street Studios is a visionary production company transforming storytelling by merging capital with creative vision. We finance, develop, and produce ambitious projects, bringing diverse narratives to life from inception to screen. As a fully funded studio, we back the stories and storytellers others overlook, investing in world-class content from the ground up. Our integrated model unites project financing, publishing, and screen adaptation under one roof, giving every project the capital, care, and creativity it needs to reach global audiences. We are committed to amplifying unique voices and producing content that engages, empowers, and moves the world.

About JVL Media:

JVL Media is a full-service production/media packaging firm and independent publisher founded by Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Lavaille Lavette. The company is dedicated to producing exceptional content that celebrates and amplifies a diverse range of voices and experiences. In addition to its independent projects, JVL collaborates with leading media, and corporate entities to curate and deliver an eclectic spectrum of high-caliber intellectual properties. By championing inclusivity and innovation, JVL Media aims to inspire, enlighten, and entertain worldwide audiences.