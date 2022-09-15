According to media sources, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) have commenced an investigation into an alleged drunken incident at the Ritz Carlton allegedly involving a member of Parliament.

Coming on the incident, Panton said:

Although I was not in attendance at the Tourism event on Tuesday evening, I have received reports through social media and otherwise alleging an incident with a Member of Parliament. I have been informed that the RCIPS commenced an investigation on the matter and have issued a statement. In the current circumstances it is not prudent for me to make further comment at this time.

More information will follow as the story develops.