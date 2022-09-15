Panton responds to alleged, drunken incident at Ritz Carlton
Premier Wayne Panton
According to media sources, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) have commenced an investigation into an alleged drunken incident at the Ritz Carlton allegedly involving a member of Parliament.
Coming on the incident, Panton said:
Although I was not in attendance at the Tourism event on Tuesday evening, I have received reports through social media and otherwise alleging an incident with a Member of Parliament. I have been informed that the RCIPS commenced an investigation on the matter and have issued a statement. In the current circumstances it is not prudent for me to make further comment at this time.
More information will follow as the story develops.
