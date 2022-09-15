The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Panton responds to alleged, drunken incident at Ritz Carlton

Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles under scrutiny

Dart announces new and enhanced employee benefits with focus on family

Clock Tower, Govt Admin Building illuminate blue to honour late queen

Macys.com

‘United Civil Service’ Wreath Laying Ceremony

National Trust gets approval to facilitate fundraising from US donors

‘The Queen has left a remarkable spirit of reconciliation and harmony’

What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

Ebanks-Wilks updates financial industry players at Spectrum conference

Ministry explains “emergency services” after Parker’s Raceway accident

Wednesday Sep 14

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

58 minutes ago

Premier Wayne Panton

According to media sources, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) have commenced an investigation into an alleged drunken incident at the Ritz Carlton allegedly involving a member of Parliament.

Coming on the incident, Panton said:

Although I was not in attendance at the Tourism event on Tuesday evening, I have received reports through social media and otherwise alleging an incident with a Member of Parliament. I have been informed that the RCIPS commenced an investigation on the matter and have issued a statement. In the current circumstances it is not prudent for me to make further comment at this time.

More information will follow as the story develops.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Haaland scores for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win

Cayman News

Panton responds to alleged, drunken incident at Ritz Carlton

World News

Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles under scrutiny

More From

Cayman News

Dart announces new and enhanced employee benefits with focus on family

Dart recently announced new and enhanced employee leave benefits, which support families and provide flexibility in how paid time off is used.

Pre-pandemic internal research highlighted benef

Entertainment

Grenadian woman wins Emmy Award as exec producer for Lizzo’s show

Glenda N Cox, a Grenadian woman who spent her early years growing up in Trinidad and Tobago, has won an Emmy Award for her work as Executive Producer on Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.

T

Environment

Region on alert for development of latest tropical depression

Meteorological agencies across the Caribbean and United States are closely monitoring a tropical disturbance that has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The US National Hurricane Ce

Cayman News

National Trust gets approval to facilitate fundraising from US donors

According to a press release, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) has been approved by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) America as a 501(c)(3) partner.

This approval facilitates pro

Cayman News

Local bank says paper ?20 and ?50 notes being phased out

Customers must exchange or deposit existing ?20 and ?50 notes as soon as possible

Caribbean News

Jamaica: Ex-security minister says arm all law-abiding citizen

‘We must give back the advantage to the law-abiding citizen; right now the criminals have the advantage’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR