File Photo by Lincoln Holder.

AN autopsy on the body of welder Shakile Keyon Douglas, who died on the job at Paria Fuel Trading Company facilities on October 21, has given hypertensive (high blood pressure) complications as the cause of his death.

Douglas, 28, who lived at Cleghorn Village, Princes Town, worked for Sonny Beharrysingh and Sons, which was contracted by Paria.

A joint release from Paria and his employer shortly after the incident said Douglas died suddenly after complaining of feeling unwell while at work.

In a statement on Friday, Beharrysingh and Sons confirmed the autopsy finding and called on employees to pay more attention to their health and diet.

“The autopsy on Shakile reveals that he died suddenly as a result of hypertensive complications.

“In light of Shakile’s untimely passing, our company and Shakile’s loved ones join in bringing awareness to the importance of health and wellness and work-life balance. We urge everyone to conduct regular medical screening, exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.”

The statement added that Douglas was welding a roofing frame on an office container at Paria when he said he was feeling unwell. He asked for a break, but his co-workers realised he was experiencing some kind of medical distress.

They immediately contacted Paria’s emergency response team, who in turn contacted the TT Fire Services and external emergency response agencies.

“Despite all attempts made, Shakile was found to be unresponsive and subsequently pronounced dead by the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

Expressing condolences to Douglas’s family, friends and co-workers, Beharrysingh and Sons said the company continues to assist his loved ones during this difficult time and keep them in their prayers.

In an earlier response to his death, Douglas’s father, Eyon Douglas, said his son was young and strong. Along with Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, Eyon Douglas called for an investigation to ensure there was no cover-up.

There have been doubts about Paria’s operations since the February 25 diving incident which left four divers who worked for LCMS dead, after being sucked into a pipeline.

A commission of enquiry (CoE) into the death of the four – Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry – who were undertaking maintenance work in a hyperbaric chamber for Paria, got off to an embarrassing start on September 7.

Chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, expressed frustration at its lack of resources and appealed for the basic tools for the commission to do its job.

Hearings will resume on November 21 and on November 22 the commission will make a site visit to Paria’s No 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No 6, Pointe-a- Pierre, where the incident occurred.