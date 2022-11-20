The three locations for the park and ride system operated by the Transport Board for Sunday’s Humanitarian Awards ceremony at Kensington Oval are in St Michael and St James.

From as early as 6:30 am, guests can start utilising the Park and Ride system.

The pick-up locations are:

The National Cultural Foundation’s Car Park, West Terrace, St James

Queen’s College, Husbands, St James

The Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Wildey, St Michael

Shuttles will transport guests to Kensington Oval from 6:30 am to 10 am. The departure from the Oval will be between noon and 1:30 pm.