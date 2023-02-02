The Parkinson Memorial Secondary School will be closed today, Thursday, February 2 after students and teachers were forced to seek medical attention yesterday.

“On Wednesday, February 1, several students and some teachers in a certain Block in the school complained of feeling unwell and had to seek medical attention. Medical attention was administered, and reports indicate that all persons are now recovering,” deputy chief education officer of schools, Joy Adamson said in an media release.

She indicated that the National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) investigated the areas of concern using leak detection equipment, meanwhile, the Barbados Fire Department tested for presence of flammable gases. Both agencies found no evidence of gases.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue investigations today.

Classes will resume online and parents and guardians are asked to listen to further updates on the reopening of the school.