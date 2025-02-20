CALGARY, AB, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) expects to announce its 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results after markets close on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Thursday, March 6, 2025, to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/o5PNjYomM2w

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the question-and-answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 19397). International participants may call 1-800-389-0704 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 19397).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and www.sedarplus.ca after the results are released.

