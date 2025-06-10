CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (TSX: PKI) (“Parkland”) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced consent solicitations, it has received the requisite consents to amend the indentures (the “Indentures”) governing the notes listed below (the “Notes”) as reported by the tabulation agents and as contemplated by such consent solicitations. The consent solicitations were made in connection with Parkland’s definitive agreement whereby Sunoco LP (“Sunoco”) will acquire the issued and outstanding common shares of Parkland (the “Transaction”), which was previously announced on May 5, 2025.

As a result, Parkland will execute amendments to the indentures governing the Notes to (collectively, the “Proposed COC Amendments”):

(a) eliminate Parkland’s potential obligation under such Indenture to make a “Change of Control Offer” (as defined in such Indenture) as a result of the Transaction; and

(b) amend the defined term “Change of Control” in such Indenture to provide that Sunoco and its affiliates will be “Qualified Owners” of Parkland.



Series of Notes (US dollar denominated)

Series of Notes (Canadian dollar denominated) 5.875% Senior Notes due 2027 6.000% Senior Notes due 2028 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 4.625% Senior Notes due 2030 6.625% Senior Notes due 2032

The consent solicitations expired as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on June 9, 2025 (the “Expiration Date”). Parkland, the applicable Guarantors and the applicable trustee will execute supplemental indentures for each series of Notes to amend the applicable indentures as described above. Each supplemental indenture will be effective when executed but will not become operative if the Transaction is not consummated or if the applicable consent fees are not paid to the applicable depositary or tabulation agent.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable consent solicitation, Parkland will pay the applicable consent fees to the applicable depositary or tabulation agent for distribution to holders of the Notes who delivered valid and unrevoked consents prior to the Expiration Date. For each US$1,000 principal amount of US dollar denominated notes or C$1,000 principal amount of Canadian dollar denominated notes, as applicable, US$0.50 or C$0.50 of the consent fees, as applicable for each series of Notes, shall be due and payable promptly (and in any event within three business days) after the applicable Expiration Date, and US$0.50 or C$0.50 of the consent fees, as applicable for each series of Notes, shall be due and payable on or prior to the closing date of the Transaction (or as promptly as practicable thereafter).

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not amend the consent solicitations, which have expired and were made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation statement. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities. The consent solicitation statement does not constitute a solicitation of consents in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable securities laws. Barclays Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC / RBC Dominion Securities Inc. are serving as solicitation agents with respect to the consent solicitations. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as information agent and tabulation agent in connection with the consent solicitations with respect to the US dollar denominated Notes. Computershare Investor Services Inc. is serving as tabulation agent in connection with the consent solicitations with respect to the Canadian dollar denominated Notes. Questions or requests for assistance related to the consent solicitations or for a copy of the consent solicitation statement and other related documents may be directed to Barclays Capital Inc. at (212) 528-7581 and RBC Capital Markets, LLC / RBC Dominion Securities Inc. at (212) 618-7843 and (416) 842-6311, respectively, or to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (212) 269-5550 and (800) 659-5550.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). When used in this news release, the words “believes”, “expects”, “expected”, “will”, “plan”, “intends”, “target”, “would”, “seek”, “could”, “projects”, “projected”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “continues” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: the Transaction and the consent solicitations.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements regarding the consummation of the Transaction, the consent solicitations, including the timing thereof, and the Proposed COC Amendments. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. For more information, please see the risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s current Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2025, and under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in the Q1 2025 Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated May 5, 2025, each as filed on SEDAR+ and available on Parkland’s website at www.parkland.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with safe and reliable operations in 26 countries across the Americas. Our retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with fuel to operate, complete projects and better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact, including manufacturing and blending renewable fuels, ultra-fast EV charging, a variety of solutions for carbon credits and renewables, and solar power. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.