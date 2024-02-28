ALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI), today announced its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.”I want to congratulate the Parkland team on an excellent year,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered approximately $300 million of incremental Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 compared to 2022, and have accelerated our $2 billion of Adjusted EBITDA Guidance2 to 2024, with significantly less invested capital than expected. We are firmly on track with our ambitious plan to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, which we outlined at our Investor Day.””Parkland continues to progress its Board renewal process,” added Espey. “I would like to welcome Michael Jennings and James Neate to the Parkland Board of Directors and am pleased with the recent nomination of Mariame McIntosh Robinson. Each brings substantial expertise across many areas to Parkland, and their knowledge and insights will be invaluable.”Q4 2023 Highlights
- Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $463 million, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2022.Net earnings attributable to Parkland of $86 million ($0.49 per share, basic), an increase of 25 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022, and Adjusted earnings attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted earnings”2) of $151 million ($0.86 per share, basic) up 29 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022.Available cash flow2 of $181 million, up 53 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022, and Cash generated from operating activities of $417 million, down 34 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to favourable non-cash working capital movements in the prior period.Repaid $106 million of our credit facility with liquidity available3 of $1.3 billion at December 31, 2023.Grew JOURNIETM Rewards to 5.8 million members, reflecting expansion into select International markets and the launch of our partnership with Aeroplan.
2023 Highlights
- Record Adjusted EBITDA of $1,913 million, up 18 percent from 2022.Net earnings attributable to Parkland of $471 million ($2.68 per share, basic), an increase of 52 percent from 2022, and Adjusted earnings of $626 million ($3.56 per share, basic) up 34 percent from 2022.Available cash flow of $812 million ($4.61 per share, basic), up 15 percent from 2022, and Cash generated from (used in) operating activities of $1,780 million, up 34 percent from 2022.Repaid $747 million of our credit facility and lowered our Leverage Ratio4 to 2.8 times (3.4 times at Q4 2022), demonstrating Parkland’s ongoing commitment to deleveraging.
Q4 2023 Segment Highlights
- Canada delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $190 million, consistent with Q4 2022 ($197 million). Company Volume Same Store Sales Growth (“Company Volume SSSG”5) was 6.9 percent and Food and Company C-Store SSSG (excluding cigarettes)2 was 1.2 percent. Canada delivered Food and Company C-store revenue of $92 million, consistent with Q4 2022 ($88 million).International delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $157 million, up 43 percent, from Q4 2022 ($110 million). Performance was primarily driven by additional volumes in our commercial business and strong fuel unit margins, due to organic growth and synergy capture.USA delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million, down 15 percent from Q4 2022 ($46 million). The decrease was primarily driven by lower fuel unit margins in our commercial business, partially offset by strong C-Store margins and reduced Operating costs.Refining delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $106 million, down 17 percent, from Q4 2022 ($128 million). Composite utilization5 was 90 percent in Q4 2023, compared to 98 percent in Q4 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a third-party power outage.Parkland’s total recordable injury frequency rate5 on a trailing-twelve-months basis was 1.07, compared to 1.05 at December 31, 2022.
Enhancing Shareholder Distributions
- Parkland’s quarterly dividend will increase from $0.34 to $0.35 per common share, effective with the quarterly dividend payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2024. Dividends are expected to be declared and paid on a quarterly basis.Parkland purchased and cancelled approximately 583,000 Parkland common shares for $26 million under its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) program in Q4 2023. Additionally, Parkland repurchased approximately 700,000 common shares for $31 million in January 2024 under its automatic share purchase plan. Parkland’s disciplined capital allocation framework balances deleveraging, organic growth, and enhancing shareholder returns and the Company expects to continue to opportunistically utilize its NCIB program.
___________________________________1Total of segments measure. See “Total of Segments Measures” section of this news release. 2Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP financial ratio. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios” section of this news release.3Supplementary financial measure. See “Supplementary Financial Measures” section of this news release.4Capital management measure. See “Capital Management Measures” section of this news release.5Non-financial measure. See “Non-Financial Measures” section of this news release.
($ millions, unless otherwise noted)Three months ended December 31,Year ended December 31,Financial Summary2023202220232022Sales and operating revenue7,7468,71932,45235,462Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted EBITDA”)(1)4634551,9131,620Canada190197713702International157110678383USA3946186126Refining106128441516 Corporate(29)(26)(105)(107)Net earnings (loss) attributable to Parkland8669471310Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($ per share)0.490.392.681.94Net earnings (loss) per share – diluted ($ per share)0.480.392.631.92Trailing-twelve-month (“TTM”) Cash generated from (used in) operating activities(2)1,7801,3261,7801,326TTM Cash generated from (used in) operating activities per share(2)10.138.2910.138.29TTM available cash flow(3)812708812708TTM available cash flow per share(3)4.614.434.614.43TTM Return on invested capital(3)9.8 %8.4 %9.8 %8.4 %(1) Total of segments measure. See “Total of Segments Measures” section of this news release.(2) Supplementary financial measure. See “Supplementary Financial Measures” section of this news release.(3) Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP financial ratio. See Section 17 of the Q4 2023 MD&A.
Three months endedDecember 31,Year endedDecember 31,($ millions, unless otherwise stated)2023202220232022Net earnings (loss) attributable to Parkland8669471310Add: Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI———36Net earnings (loss)8669471346Add:
Acquisition, integration and other costs4241146117Loss on modification of long-term debt———2(Gain) loss on foreign exchange – unrealized—835(8)(Gain) loss on risk management and other – unrealized289(34)39Other (gains) and losses5(21)323Other adjusting items(1)6214826Tax normalization(2)(16)(10)(43)(46)Adjusted earnings (loss) including NCI151117626499Less: Adjusted earnings (loss) attributable to NCI———31Adjusted earnings (loss) attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted earnings (loss)”)151117626468Weighted average number of common shares (million shares)(3)176173176160Weighted average number of common shares adjusted for the effects of dilution (million shares)(3)180174179161Adjusted earnings (loss) per share ($ per share)
Basic0.860.673.562.93Diluted0.840.673.502.91(1)Other adjusting items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 include: (i) the share of depreciation, income taxes and other adjustments for investments in joint ventures and associates of $9 million (2022 – $2 million); (ii) other income of $2 million (2022 – $4 million); (iii) realized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in another period of $2 million (2022 – $7 million loss); (iv) impact of hyperinflation accounting of $2 million loss (2022 – $1 million gain); (v) adjustment to foreign exchange gains and losses related to cash pooling arrangements of $1 million (2022 – $1 million); (vi) unrealized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in current period of nil (2022 – $10 million); and (vii) loss on inventory write-downs for which there are offsetting associated risk management derivatives with unrealized gains of nil (2022 – $2 million). Other adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2023 include: (i) other income of $23 million (2022 – $8 million); (ii) the share of depreciation, income taxes and other adjustments for investments in joint ventures and associates of $20 million (2022 – $11 million); (iii) the effect of market-based performance conditions for equity-settled share-based award settlements of $13 million (2022 – nil); (iv) realized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in another period of $6 million (2022 – $4 million loss); (v) impact of hyperinflation accounting of $2 million loss (2022 – $1 million gain); and (vi) adjustment to foreign exchange gains and losses related to cash pooling arrangements of nil (2022 – $2 million).(2)The tax normalization adjustment was applied to net earnings (loss) adjusting items that were considered temporary differences, such as acquisition, integration and other costs, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses on risk management and other, gains and losses on asset disposals, changes in fair value of redemption options, changes in estimates of environmental provisions, loss on inventory write-downs for which there are offsetting associated risk management derivatives with unrealized gains, impairments of non-current assets and debt modifications. The tax impact was estimated using the effective tax rates applicable to jurisdictions where the related items occur.(3)Weighted average number of common shares are calculated in accordance with Parkland’s accounting policy contained in Note 2 of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.
Three months ended December 31,($ millions)20232022%(1)Food and Company C-Store revenue9288
Add:
Point-of-sale (“POS”) value of goods and services sold at Food and Company C-Store operated by retailers and franchisees(2)(3)324323
Less:
Rental and royalty income from retailers, franchisees and other(3)(4)(67)(67)
Same Store revenue adjustments(5) (excluding cigarettes)(20)(19)
Food and Company C-Store same-store sales (including cigarettes)3293251.1 %Less:
Same Store revenue adjustments(5) (cigarettes)(102)(100)
Food and Company C-Store same-store sales (excluding cigarettes)2272251.2 %
Three months ended December 31,($ millions)20222021%(1)Food and Company C-Store revenue8893
Add:
Point-of-sale (“POS”) value of goods and services sold at Food and Company C-Store operated by retailers(2)306141
Less:
Rental income from retailers and other(4)(43)(26)
Same Store revenue adjustments(4)(5)(6) (excluding cigarettes)(164)(15)
Food and Company C-Store same-store sales (including cigarettes)187193(3.5) %Less:
Same Store revenue adjustments(5)(6) (cigarettes)(87)(99)
Food and Company C-Store same-store sales (excluding cigarettes)100946.0 %(1) Percentages are calculated based on actual amounts and are impacted by rounding.(2) POS values used to calculate Food and Company C-Store SSSG are not a Parkland financial measure and do not form part of Parkland’s consolidated financial statements as Parkland earns rental income from retailers in the form of a percentage rent on convenience store sales. POS values are calculated based on the information obtained from Parkland’s POS systems at retail sites, including transactional data, such as sales, costs and volumes, which are subject to internal controls over financial reporting. We also use this data to calculate rental income from retailers in the form of a percentage rent on convenience store sales, which is recorded as revenue in our consolidated financial statements.(3) Includes the impacts of acquisitions when the relevant information becomes available after the completion of the related system integration activities. (4) Includes rental income from retailers in the form of a percentage rent on Food and Company C-Store sales, royalty, franchisee fees and excludes revenues from automated teller machine, POS system licensing fees, and other.(5) This adjustment excludes the effects of acquisitions, opening and closing stores, temporary closures (including closures for ON the RUN / Marché Express conversions), expansions of stores, renovations of stores, and stores with changes in food service models, to derive a comparable same-store metric.(6)Excludes sales from acquisitions completed within the year as these will not impact the metric until after the completion of one year of the acquisitions when the sales or volume generated establish the baseline for these metrics.
Three months endedTrailing twelvemonths endedDecember 31, 2023(4)($ millions, unless otherwise noted)March 31,2023June 30,2023(1)September 30,2023December 31,2023Cash generated from (used in) operating activities3145215284171,780Reverse: Change in other assets and other liabilities11(11)7(4)3Reverse: Net change in non-cash working capital(2)18(145)(14)17(124)Include: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Parkland(4)(79)(61)(52)(93)(285)Include: Dividends received from investments in associates and joint ventures1624325Include: Interest on leases and long-term debt(92)(89)(83)(88)(352)Include: Payments of principal amount on leases(51)(56)(57)(71)(235)Available cash flow137161333181812Weighted average number of common shares (millions)(3)
176Available cash flow per share
4.61
Three months endedTrailing twelve months endedDecember 31, 2022(4)($ millions, unless otherwise noted)March 31,2022June 30,2022September 30,2022December 31,2022Cash generated from (used in) operating activities(48)3414046291,326Exclude: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to NCI, net of tax(26)(27)(11)—(64)
(74)3143936291,262Reverse: Change in other assets and other liabilities(2)(1)23(23)(3)Reverse: Net change in non-cash working capital42088(132)(232)144Include: Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Parkland(4)(29)(44)(62)(118)(253)Include: Dividends received from investments in associates and joint ventures—125—17Include: Interest on leases and long-term debt(64)(69)(76)(86)(295)Exclude: Interest on leases and long-term debt attributable to NCI11——2Include: Payments on principal amount on leases(37)(38)(50)(52)(177)Exclude: Payments on principal amount on leases attributable to NCI542—11Available cash flow220267103118708Weighted average number of common shares (millions)(3)
160Available cash flow per share
4.43(1) For comparative purposes, certain amounts within net change in non-cash working capital for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were revised to conform to the current period presentation.(2) Starting in the fourth quarter of 2023, “Changes in risk management and other” are included within net changes in non-cash working capital. For comparative purposes, certain amounts within net change in non-cash working capital were revised to conform to the current period presentation.(3) Weighted average number of common shares disclosed is consistent with the Note 3 of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.(4) Supplementary financial measure. See Section 17 of the Q4 2023 MD&A.
Trailing twelve monthsended December 31,ROIC20232022Net earnings (loss)471346Add/(less):
Income tax expense (recovery)3770Acquisition, integration and other costs146117Depreciation and amortization823743Finance cost384331Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss35(8)Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management and other(34)39Other (gains) and losses323Other adjusting items4826Adjusted EBITDA including NCI1,9131,687Less: Depreciation(823)(743)Adjusted EBIT1,090944Average effective tax rate16.7 %22.5 %Less: Taxes(182)(212)Net operating profit after tax908732Opening invested capital9,2938,151Closing invested capital9,1529,293Average invested capital9,2238,722Return on invested capital9.8 %8.4 %
Invested capitalDecember 31,($ millions, unless otherwise noted)202320222021Long-term debt – current portion191173124Long-term debt6,1676,7995,432Shareholders’ equity3,1813,0372,332Sol Put Option——589Exclude: Cash and cash equivalents(387)(716)(326)Total9,1529,2938,151
December 31, 2023December 31, 2022Leverage Debt4,9765,480Leverage EBITDA1,7801,602Leverage Ratio2.83.4
December 31, 2023December 31, 2022Long-term debt6,3586,972Less:
Lease obligations(1,048)(828)Cash and cash equivalents(387)(716)Add:
Letters of credit5352Leverage Debt4,9765,480
Three months endedTrailing twelvemonths endedDecember 31, 2023
March 31,2023June 30,2023September 30,2023December 31,2023Adjusted EBITDA including NCI3954705854631,913Share incentive compensation8651130Reverse: IFRS 16 impact(1)(61)(68)(71)(82)(282)
3424085193921,661Other adjustments(2)
119Leverage EBITDA
1,780(1) Includes the impact of operating leases prior to the adoption of IFRS 16, previously recognized under operating costs, which aligns with management’s view of the impact to earnings.(2) Adjustments to normalize EBITDA in relation to non-recurring events including the completion of turnarounds and third-party power outages.
Three months endedTrailing twelvemonths endedDecember 31, 2022
March 31,2022June 30,2022September 30,2022December 31,2022Adjusted EBITDA including NCI4144783404551,687Share incentive compensation957930Reverse: IFRS 16 impact(1)(44)(46)(49)(58)(197)
3794372984061,520Acquisition pro-forma adjustment(2)
51Other adjustments(3)
31Leverage EBITDA
1,602(1) Includes the impact of operating leases prior to the adoption of IFRS 16, previously recognized under operating costs, which aligns with management’s view of the impact to earnings.(2) Amounts for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include the impact of pro-forma pre-acquisition EBITDA estimates based on anticipated benefits, costs and synergies from acquisitions.(3) Adjustments to normalize EBITDA in relation to non-recurring events including the completion of turnarounds, mechanical break-downs, and third-party power outages.
Three months endedDecember 31,Year endedDecember 31,($ millions)2023202220232022Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted EBITDA”)4634551,9131,620Add: Attributable to NCI———67Adjusted EBITDA including NCI4634551,9131,687Less/(add):
Acquisition, integration and other costs4241146117Depreciation and amortization222212823743Finance costs8994384331(Gain) loss on foreign exchange – unrealized—835(8)(Gain) loss on risk management and other – unrealized289(34)39Other (gains) and losses(1)5(21)323Other adjusting items(2)6214826Income tax expense (recovery)(15)223770Net earnings (loss)8669471346Net earnings (loss) attributable to Parkland8669471310Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI———36(1)Other (gains) and losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 include the following: (i) $25 million loss (2022 – $13 million gain) in Others, including nil (2022 – $19 million gain) in relation to changes in redemption value of the Sol Put Option, which was de-recognized on Parkland’s acquisition of the remaining 25% of the issued and outstanding shares in Sol in the Share Exchange on October 18, 2022; (ii) $11 million non-cash valuation loss (2022 – $6 million gain) due to the change in estimates of environmental provision; (iii) $14 million non-cash valuation gain (2022 – $2 million loss) due to the change in fair value of redemption options; (iv) $15 million gain (2022 – $2 million gain) on disposal of assets; and (v) $2 million gain (2022 – $2 million) in Other income. Other (gains) and losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 include the following: (i) $57 million loss (2022 – $23 million gain) in Others, including $27 million associated with the write-off of certain assets related to the renewable diesel complex, and nil (2022 – $30 million gain) in relation to changes in redemption value of the Sol Put Option, which was de-recognized on Parkland’s acquisition of the remaining 25% of the issued and outstanding shares in Sol on October 18, 2022; (ii) $14 million loss (2022 – $17 million gain) due to the change in estimates of environmental provision; (iii) $31 million non-cash valuation gain (2022 – $67 million loss) due to the change in fair value of redemption options; (iv) $23 million gain (2022 – $7 million gain) in Other income; and (v) $14 million gain (2022 – $3 million loss) on disposal of assets. Refer to Note 23 of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.(2)Other adjusting items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 include: (i) the share of depreciation, income taxes and other adjustments for investments in joint ventures and associates of $9 million (2022 – $2 million); (ii) other income of $2 million (2022 – $4 million); (iii) realized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in another period of $2 million (2022 – $7 million loss); (iv) impact of hyperinflation accounting of $2 million loss (2022 – $1 million gain); (v) adjustment to foreign exchange gains and losses related to cash pooling arrangements of $1 million (2022 – $1 million); (vi) unrealized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in current period of nil (2022 – $10 million); and (vii) loss on inventory write-downs for which there are offsetting associated risk management derivatives with unrealized gains of nil (2022 – $2 million). Other adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2023 include: (i) other income of $23 million (2022 – $8 million); (ii) the share of depreciation, income taxes and other adjustments for investments in joint ventures and associates of $20 million (2022 – $11 million); (iii) the effect of market-based performance conditions for equity-settled share-based award settlements of $13 million (2022 – nil); (iv) realized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in another period of $6 million (2022 – $4 million loss); (v) impact of hyperinflation accounting of $2 million loss (2022 – $1 million gain); and (vi) adjustment to foreign exchange gains and losses related to cash pooling arrangements of nil (2022 – $2 million).
Three months endedDecember 31,Year endedDecember 31,($ millions)2023202220232022Sales and operating revenue7,7468,71932,45235,462Cost of purchases(6,850)(7,682)(28,484)(31,441)Gain (loss) on risk management and other — realized122(56)51(336)Gain (loss) on foreign exchange — realized2(1)(7)(16)Other adjusting items to Adjusted gross margin(1)(8)15(11)7Adjusted gross margin1,0129954,0013,676Fuel and petroleum product adjusted gross margin8148073,2543,013Food, convenience and other adjusted gross margin198188747663Adjusted gross margin1,0129954,0013,676(1)Other adjusting items to Adjusted gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023 include (i) impact of hyperinflation accounting of $5 million loss (2022 – $1 million gain); (ii) realized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in another period of $2 million (2022 – $7 million loss); (iii) adjustment to foreign exchange gains and losses related to cash pooling arrangements of $1 million (2022 – $1 million); (iv) unrealized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in current period of nil (2022 – $10 million); and (v) loss on inventory write-downs for which there are offsetting associated risk management derivatives with unrealized gains of nil (2022 – $2 million). Other adjusting items to Adjusted gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 include (i) realized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in another period of $6 million (2022 – $4 million loss); (ii) impact of hyperinflation accounting of $5 million loss (2022 – $1 million gain); and (iii) adjustment to foreign exchange gains and losses related to cash pooling arrangements of nil (2022 – $2 million).