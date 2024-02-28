Three months endedDecember 31,Year endedDecember 31,($ millions)2023202220232022Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parkland (“Adjusted EBITDA”)4634551,9131,620Add: Attributable to NCI———67Adjusted EBITDA including NCI4634551,9131,687Less/(add):

Acquisition, integration and other costs4241146117Depreciation and amortization222212823743Finance costs8994384331(Gain) loss on foreign exchange – unrealized—835(8)(Gain) loss on risk management and other – unrealized289(34)39Other (gains) and losses(1)5(21)323Other adjusting items(2)6214826Income tax expense (recovery)(15)223770Net earnings (loss)8669471346Net earnings (loss) attributable to Parkland8669471310Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI———36(1)Other (gains) and losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 include the following: (i) $25 million loss (2022 – $13 million gain) in Others, including nil (2022 – $19 million gain) in relation to changes in redemption value of the Sol Put Option, which was de-recognized on Parkland’s acquisition of the remaining 25% of the issued and outstanding shares in Sol in the Share Exchange on October 18, 2022; (ii) $11 million non-cash valuation loss (2022 – $6 million gain) due to the change in estimates of environmental provision; (iii) $14 million non-cash valuation gain (2022 – $2 million loss) due to the change in fair value of redemption options; (iv) $15 million gain (2022 – $2 million gain) on disposal of assets; and (v) $2 million gain (2022 – $2 million) in Other income. Other (gains) and losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 include the following: (i) $57 million loss (2022 – $23 million gain) in Others, including $27 million associated with the write-off of certain assets related to the renewable diesel complex, and nil (2022 – $30 million gain) in relation to changes in redemption value of the Sol Put Option, which was de-recognized on Parkland’s acquisition of the remaining 25% of the issued and outstanding shares in Sol on October 18, 2022; (ii) $14 million loss (2022 – $17 million gain) due to the change in estimates of environmental provision; (iii) $31 million non-cash valuation gain (2022 – $67 million loss) due to the change in fair value of redemption options; (iv) $23 million gain (2022 – $7 million gain) in Other income; and (v) $14 million gain (2022 – $3 million loss) on disposal of assets. Refer to Note 23 of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.(2)Other adjusting items for the three months ended December 31, 2023 include: (i) the share of depreciation, income taxes and other adjustments for investments in joint ventures and associates of $9 million (2022 – $2 million); (ii) other income of $2 million (2022 – $4 million); (iii) realized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in another period of $2 million (2022 – $7 million loss); (iv) impact of hyperinflation accounting of $2 million loss (2022 – $1 million gain); (v) adjustment to foreign exchange gains and losses related to cash pooling arrangements of $1 million (2022 – $1 million); (vi) unrealized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in current period of nil (2022 – $10 million); and (vii) loss on inventory write-downs for which there are offsetting associated risk management derivatives with unrealized gains of nil (2022 – $2 million). Other adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2023 include: (i) other income of $23 million (2022 – $8 million); (ii) the share of depreciation, income taxes and other adjustments for investments in joint ventures and associates of $20 million (2022 – $11 million); (iii) the effect of market-based performance conditions for equity-settled share-based award settlements of $13 million (2022 – nil); (iv) realized risk management gain related to underlying physical sales activity in another period of $6 million (2022 – $4 million loss); (v) impact of hyperinflation accounting of $2 million loss (2022 – $1 million gain); and (vi) adjustment to foreign exchange gains and losses related to cash pooling arrangements of nil (2022 – $2 million).