By Pastor Stanton Adams

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 7, 2025: The devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Melissa is felt not only in the physical destruction of homes and schools across Jamaica and the Caribbean, but in the silent, unseen pain carried by families and friends in the diaspora. The heartbreak is real. Children cling to memories of lost spaces, parents grapple with anxiety, and communities face uncertainty. Our hearts ache for them, as Proverbs 12:25 reminds us, “Anxiety in a man’s heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad.” Pastors and church leaders are called to step into this space, offering guidance, care, and the hope of restoration.

Pastoral counseling begins with presence. Being physically or virtually available to listen deeply to stories of loss is more than ministry; it is therapeutic. Research in trauma-informed pastoral care emphasizes active listening, validation, and empathy as foundational to recovery (Koenig, 2018). African and Caribbean folkloric wisdom reminds us that “It takes a village to raise a child,” and by extension, it takes a community to carry one another through crisis. Pastors can create small group sessions, family check-ins, and prayer circles that provide safe spaces for emotional expression, helping individuals process grief, fear, and uncertainty while reinforcing social connectedness.

Spiritual and faith-based support remains central. Scripture provides reassurance that God walks with us through calamity, as in Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Pastors can guide families in prayer, reflection, and scriptural meditation while encouraging practices that nurture resilience such as daily gratitude journaling, communal singing, and storytelling rooted in African and Caribbean heritage. These practices anchor individuals in hope, identity, and shared strength, mitigating the long-term psychological effects of trauma.

Practical mental and emotional care is urgently needed. Pastors can partner with psychologists, social workers, and community organizations to provide psychoeducation on trauma, coping strategies, and stress management. Simple interventions like guided breathing exercises, relaxation techniques, and structured routines for children help restore a sense of predictability and security. Additionally, pastors can serve as referral points for families requiring specialized therapy, ensuring care is holistic and integrated rather than piecemeal.

Pastors must address the broader social needs created by the hurricane. Mobilizing church members to deliver food, water, clothing, and temporary shelter demonstrates faith in action and strengthens community bonds. Encouraging mentorship between diaspora families and local communities can facilitate emotional support networks that transcend borders. By combining theologically grounded teaching, culturally relevant wisdom, and evidence-based care, pastors become beacons of hope and stability. Through intentional, compassionate, and practical pastoral care, we can help families and friends navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, restoring not only their homes but their hearts and spirits.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Pastor Stanton Adams serves with the South Leeward Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, holding leadership roles in Family Ministries, Stewardship, and the Spirit of Prophecy. With over 35 years of experience and a deep passion for pastoral care, he is committed to helping individuals and families experience freedom, healing, and hope in Jesus. Through his work within the Caribbean Adventist community, he brings both spiritual wisdom, trauma counseling and practical support to those navigating life’s challenges.