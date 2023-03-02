With a long list of events occurring over the weekend, some promoters could not avoid a low turn-out. However, last Sunday, TASK Events proved they were a force to be reckoned with.

We are all pleased with the turnout, we have no problem. I guess there is a little room for improvement as we will try to make it an annual event.

Hundreds of patrons flocked to Bella The Garden Party, at the spacious lawns of Highgate Bar in Dash Valley, St George on February 26.

Upon entry, patrons marvelled at the bright, floral decorations which were undeniably pleasing to the eye. Some quickly grasped the opportunity to have their photos taken by the Barbie-doll inspired photo booth, while others opted to have a short video recorded at the 360-degree video booth.

DJ Ras along with deejays Niqo Vybz and Gunner, Mhk and Inchy, Psalms, Jagwa, Bigmike and Evolution, Surfrat and Menace, Uprising Sounds and Jerry Dan brought non-stop energy to the vibrant crowd who were not afraid to shake a leg.

Artistes Leadpipe and Saddis

Performers Grateful Co, Leadpipe and Saddis raised the energy levels even higher with riveting performances of their many hits.

Patrons seemed particularly pleased with the large number of giveaways distributed throughout the night.

Chef Creig and his team at CM Catering offered a varied menu comprising fishcakes, pizza, pelau rice, macaroni pie and vegetable soup. Burger King Barbados also added their popular chicken and beef burgers to the menu.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment, committee member of TASK events, Kelly Clarke was overjoyed with the event’s success.

“We are overwhemed! We feel excellent! We are happy and pleased with the turnout and I am speaking on behalf of me and my fellow ladies.”

Clarke also revealed that following the immense response, there were talks of making Bella The Garden Party an annual event.

“We are all pleased with the turnout, we have no problem. I guess there is a little room for improvement as we will try to make it an annual event.”

TASK Events is an acronymn for the names of the four event promoters – TASK [Tracey, Alicia, Shontel and Kelly].