ATLANTA and SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire- Hispanic PR Wire — PaySett Corporation a global leader of payment solutions and JMMB Bank announced today an expansion of their regional partnership to include the Dominican Republic. This partnership is expected to continue to increase electronic payments adoption in the country.

Jesus Garcia, Global VP of Business Development stated “For nearly two decades, PaySett´s solutions have been providing critical software infrastructure to power electronic payments in the Dominican Republic for consumers, businesses, and government agencies. This partnership is key for us, as we continue to grow in the Dominican Republic and represents our commitment to regional financial institutions, like the JMMB Group, that aim to better manage operational costs and facilitate the transfer of funds for their clients throughout their organizations.”

“At JMMB, we are constantly betting on innovation. We are committed to offering the best solutions for managing cash flow by bringing to our customers innovative tools to optimize their operations. This strategic alliance with PaySett Corporation represents a crucial step toward modernization of financial services in the Dominican Republic. Together we are driving access to payment solutions which facilitate financial inclusion to a large number of consumers while contributing to a sustainable growth in the country” according to Luis Bogaert, JMMB Bank CEO.

About PaySett Corporation

Atlanta Georgia based PaySett Corporation is a global provider of payment software solutions. PaySett provides products/services to assist global financial entities to effectively manage the way money moves throughout their organizations and for their customers. PaySett’s two decades of experience moving payments through national and international payment networks has allowed for the development of advance payment software for assisting global banks with the capability to enhance their regional and global payment network processing capabilities. Twelve of the top twenty global banks process payments through PaySett software.