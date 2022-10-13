News

SHOOTING: Three images, taken from screen grabs of a video posted to social media, shows Jamie Walker (dressed in blue) scuffling with an off-duty SRP officer in the carpark of a businessplace in San Fernando on Friday. The image in the middle and at right, show the officer drawing his firearm.

THREE bullets to the heart, chest and groin area ended the life of ex-soldier Jamie Walker on October 7, outside We Supermarket, Cocoyea Village, San Fernando.

Walker’s widow Heather Sedeno-Walker said this was the finding of an autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre on Wednesday.

She said the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has also contacted her family with a view to investigating this police-involved shooting.

Walker, 39, of Pleasantville, was allegedly shot to death after an argument with an off-duty police officer.

The supermarket is partially owned by People’s National Movement (PNM) San Fernando City Corporation councillor Naigum Joseph.

The policeman has since given a statement to Homicide officers investigating the killing.

Joseph said camera footage which captured the incident has been handed over to the police.

The police have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for instructions on how to proceed.

A police report said Walker was a passenger in a car driven by his wife, who had parked in front of the supermarket. Three of his four children were in the back seat and witnessed him being killed.

His wife left the keys in the ignition and crossed the road to buy a meal for the family.

An employee in the supermarket compound insisted Walker move the car. There was a quarrel which led to a scuffle and shots being fired.

Sedeno-Walker told Newsday she usually parked there, bought food for her family across the road and then returned to the supermarket to buy groceries. She said that was what she was doing that evening, after picking up her children from school and her husband from work.

Sedeno-Walker said she wants justice for her husband and children, because the incident did not have to end in death.

Walker’s funeral will be held at Guide’s Funeral Home, Coffee Street, San Fernando, on Sunday, from 4 pm.