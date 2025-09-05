LAKEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Ditch your wallet, forget credit cards, and leave cash behind when you attend the Pebbles Pay Tour at select Walmart locations. The Pebbles Pay Tour will make four stops, and fans who stop by can exchange a handful of pebbles, rocks, or stones and receive a FREE box of Fruity PEBBLES™ or Cocoa PEBBLES™ cereal while supplies last.

These fossilized funds will be the only currency accepted on the Pebbles Pay Tour this September because rockin’ is how we roll! The tour will visit three cities with “rock” in their name, plus a stop in Bentonville, Arkansas, home to Walmart headquarters.

At each stop, guests can expect bold, colorful pop-up activations outside participating Walmart stores. Yes, right in the parking lot, because where else would a rock-powered celebration take place? Complete with playful signage, cereal giveaways, photo ops and unique moments designed to spark joy and shake up the back-to-school season.

The tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one day only at each location. Tour stops include:

Pebbles Pay rewrites the rules of currency. All fans need to do is bring rocks (think small pebbles, or a handful size max) and exchange for a box of cereal.

“The PEBBLES™ cereal brand is all about inspiring unexpected joy and a break from everyday routine,” said PEBBLES™ Sr. Brand Manager, Ali Shater. “We’re inviting fans to embrace a little absurdity and walk away with something fun and familiar. It’s a celebration of nostalgia and a reminder to have a little fun.”

Following each popup event, all rocks will be collected and donated to local parks and recreation departments in participating cities. Participants are limited to one free box of cereal per person while supplies last and must be 18 or older to claim their box. No purchase necessary prior to the rock exchange.

For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal and the PEBBLES™ cereal portfolio, please visit the brand at postpebblescereal.com and on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook (@pebblescereal).

