Puerto Rico governor discussed proposals to attract workforce and improve Medicaid Advantage rates
Governor Pedro Pierluisi participated in a working session in Washington D.C. (Suministrada)
Washington – In a working meeting with the White House, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi discussed yesterday with the Joe Biden administration requests to attract workforce from Latin America for reconstruction projects and to increase the premiums paid to Medicare Advantage plans.
