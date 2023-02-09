The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día
However, the governor will criticize senators for looking the other way when he calls for a solution to the century-old colonial dilemma
Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Washington – Pedro Pierluisi will argue before a U.S. Senate committee today that Puerto Rico is entering “a new era of optimism and economic progress” and will insist that it is time for senators to “stop looking the other way” to avoid resolving the island’s colonial dilemma.
