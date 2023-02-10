The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día
The governor of Puerto Rico said he will seek a meeting with the chairman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee after the Senate silence on the status
Pedro Pierluisi seeks to have a meeting with Bruce Westerman (Arkansas), chairman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, to learn about the amendments he would make to the previous bill H.R. 8393 if he is interested in advancing new legislation.
