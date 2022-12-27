– Advertisement –

As a massive winter storm continues to hit North America, at least 28 people have perished in western New York State, most of them in Buffalo.

A state official claimed that what was ‘possibly’ the worst storm of their lifetime left several people stranded in their vehicles for more than two days.

On Tuesday, forecasters predicted up to nine more inches (23 cm) of snow in some areas of the state.

There have been 56 fatalities associated with the storm, which has affected Canada and Mexico.

– Advertisement –

President Joe Biden has approved emergency federal assistance for New York State.

“My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend,” Biden tweeted.

– Advertisement –