Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Former People’s Labour Party candidate for Constituency #3 and Party Deputy Leader, Akilah Byron Nisbett has resigned from the PLP.

She made the announcement in a letter to Chair of the PLP, Warren Thompson and a video statement on social media on Friday giving her reasons for the decision.

She said “After the elections, I did some soul-searching to determine the best path forward. What I did realize is that the party and leadership I once believed in had strayed away from its core principles, which no longer aligned with mine.”

She continued “If one wants to keep moving forward and upward, one will eventually have to let go of the load that is tying one’s feet to the ground and hindering progress. I, therefore, must state here that I have made the decision to step away from the umbrella of the Peoples Labour Party with Dr. Timothy Harris as Leader.”

She said that she will however, continue to advocate and fight for the betterment of the people of constituency three and the country as a whole, and will use any platform she has to advance the party’s cause.

