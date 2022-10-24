Rushane Patterson, the man identified by the police high command as a person of interest in the case relating to the death of social media personality, Aneka Slickianna Townsend, was under investigation in a separate case of rape, abduction, and murder in 2013.

Police named Patterson as a person of interest after the body of 35-year-old Townsend was found at a beach in St James last Friday.

He was given until Saturday 5:00 pm, to turn in himself, police told Loop News that up to Monday, October 24, he has not done so.

And as the search to locate Patterson continues information is emerging that he was under investigation in 2013.

Reports are that a Judge threw out that case after prosecutors conceded that they could not find the primary witness.

Allegations were that on February 9, 2013, a woman and her partner were walking along Cargill Avenue in St. Andrew when they were accosted by men in a motor vehicle.

The couple was held up at gunpoint. The male victim was placed in the trunk of the vehicle and was later fatally shot when he jumped from the moving vehicle in a bid to escape.

The woman was taken to a location where she was raped and her throat was slashed.

She was left for dead, but survived and reported the matter to the Half-Way-Tree Police.

Following an investigation, Patterson was held in Half-Way-Tree Square in 2014. He was later pointed out in an identification parade.

The case was dismissed after the Crown was given time to locate the witness but they failed to do so. The Judge later dismissed the case.