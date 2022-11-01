Moderator Peter Wickham will no longer be a part of the Down to BrassTacks radio programme on Starcom Network.

Sharing the news on his social media today, October 31, Wickham, wrote, “I have just been advised by the management of Star Com that my services as a moderator have been terminated (unilaterally), so that’s it for me and Brasstacks”.

He also added the hashtag ‘#Bigotrywins’.

And after consideration of the decision, he added, “As I reflect on Star Com’s decision to discontinue their association with me, I’ve been advised to take comfort in the words of John 14:3 “In My Father’s house are many rooms… I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and welcome you into My presence, so that you also may be where I am.

“Shortly you will all know the place where I am going. Stay tuned”

Not only known for his political analytics and as the Director of the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES), Wickham’s voice and his take on various issues attracted many listeners and callers to the programme. He always came to the audience prepared to deliver well and many a time “do battle” going tick for tack with some callers whether on home soil or abroad.