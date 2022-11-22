Tschuss,Fast 40+

Leading global shipping & bespoke logistics company Peters & May has renewed its commitment to Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) by presenting the Round Antigua Race for the next 3 years.

The stand-alone race will continue to be referred to as the Peters & May Round Antigua Race until 2025.

Based in the UK, Peters & May are specialists in marine transportation of sailing and racing yachts, motorboats, super-yachts as well as commercial vessels for companies and private individuals.

With agents in Antigua, they also operate across the Caribbean region with a specific understanding of each locations cruising and regatta industries along with the economy and political facets of each individual port.

Their operations also include an international and domestic freight forwarding and business courier service by sea, road, rail, and air.

Part of the agreement offers discounts on their services to ASW participants and President Alison Sly Adams, says, “The continuation of this sponsorship allows our participants to benefit first-hand with a reputable and valuable option for one-way or return shipping allowing them to save time, resources and energy.”

Peters & May are delighted to continue to build on relationship with Antigua Sailing Week and Craig Stanbury, had this to say, “It’s a pleasure to continue our relationship with this regatta after so many years.

This event adds real value to the sailing community, and we’re proud to be a part of the preparations leading up to the kick-off in April 2023. Onward departures to numerous destinations will be offered by Peters & May following Antigua Sailing Week – if you’re considering shipping your yacht, we encourage you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Talk to us about your plans and requirements early and we will do our best to meet those needs.”

CSA, CSA double-handed, multihull, and classic classes are invited to participate in this exciting race, a 52 mile circumnavigation of the island, popular with many ASW participants and open to yachts, whether or not entered in Antigua Sailing Week. In 2022, in response to an increase in CSA cruising class entries, race organisers offered the the option of a 26 mile course dubbed the Almost Round Antigua Race.

The shortened course will again be included this year to allow even more participants the opportunity to shake out their spinnakers, and get ready for the week ahead.

The Peters & May Round Antigua Notice of Race is now published and entries are open for the next edition which will be held on April 29.

The Peters & May Round Antigua Race prize-giving at the Antigua Yacht Clubs regatta village will be followed by the the official opening of the 54th Antigua Sailing Week which runs April 30 – May 5, 2023.

