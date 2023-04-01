News

A 46-year-old private-for-hire driver from Claxton Bay was shot dead by a male passenger on Friday morning.

Rishi Etwaroo died on the spot in his car on the Southern Main Road, Pointe-a-Pierre, near the NP service station. A female passenger was shot and wounded.

Etwaroo worked the Couva-San Fernando route.

Reports are at around 8.30 am, he was heading to San Fernando with two passengers, a man, and a woman.

The man, who was in the back seat, asked to be dropped off at a guest house opposite the service station.

When Etwaroo stopped, the man got out of the car and shot him in the head. A bullet hit the woman in the shoulder.

Etwaroo died as the killer ran off.

No one else was injured. The woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Marabella and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police visited the scene.

When Newsday visited his relatives, they were too distraught to speak.

Investigations are ongoing.