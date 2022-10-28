News

File photo/Lincoln Holder

THE Pleasantville Taxi Drivers Association (PTDA) is distancing itself from an increase in fares which is scheduled to go into effect next Monday.

Shelley Daniel, secretary of the association, told the Newsday on Wednesday it is “PH” taxis that are implementing this new fare by $1, not the registered “H” drivers.

Daniel said the list in circulation indicating the new fares for straight and off-routes is coming from the Pleasantville United Drivers, which represents private car owners.

For off-routes, the fare will increase by between $2 and $4 one way.

The new fare adjustment would see commuters paying as much as $10 to get to the Accident and Emergency Department, Heart and Chest Clinics at the San Fernando Hospital, Skinner Park, T&TEC, Ruth Avenue and any streets to the south of Pleasantville.

In spite of the increase in fuel prices, she said the PTDA has no intention of raising its fares this year. She said an increase is on the cards, but this will go into effect in the new year.

Before this happens, she said, the association will inform commuters through flyers, news releases and announcements via a bullhorn throughout the community.

During the pandemic, Daniel said, the PTDA did not raise its fares, even thought taxis had to cut the number of passengers on a trip by half.

She said their last fare increase was in 2019.

“We are the legitimate taxi drivers, registered with the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. We were being badgered by the PH taxis, which might outnumber the legitimate taxis, to increase the fares.

“We plan to do so by next January, but they went ahead, and next thing you know we are seeing a list in circulation of fares expected to go into effect next week.

“We just want the community of Pleasantville and environs to know that the taxi association has not raised its fares. Continue to pay the old fares until we advertise the new fares for January.”

Even though “H” cars are outnumbered by the “PH” cars, she said, the association can be contacted by commuters requiring their services and a car will be dispatched to them.

She said she can be contacted at 493 3756