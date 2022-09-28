– Advertisement –

The second phase of the implementation of a new Border Control Management System (BCMS) in Saint Lucia went live from Saturday, September 25, 2022.

This phase has brought the airports and seaports up to speed with the new, cutting-edge BCMS platform.

The first phase and launch of the border control management system took place onJuly 4, 2022, with the George F.L. Charles Airport and Rodney Bay Marina project singled out as the porotypes for the initial phase of the Border Control Management System.

Immigration expert with the St. Lucia Border Control Agency Mr. Lucius Lake commented that the George F.L. Charles Airport and Rodney Bay Marina phase of the project advanced seamlessly.

“Since the launch of the Border Control Management System on 4th of July we intended to go Live at Hewannora International Airport having done so at George FL Charles Airport, Rodney Bay Marina, and Ferry Terminal at Port Castries. We can now safely say Marigot Bay, Soufriere and Hewannora International Airport are all live and working. From then on staff members have been trained on how to conduct secondary inspections on any persons who are of interest, the system and the RADIX Team are on hand to deal with any issues, updates, upgrades, changing tweaking and ensuring that the ports are covered as per previous information in phase one.”

Consultant Frank Baks of Gamma IT Solutions Aruba, is on island with his counterpart Desmond Nicholson, they have been providing solutions and related support services since the inception of the project.

They state that Saint Lucia can now boast of a Border Control Management System which can accommodate even more add on features in due course.

“Saint Lucia definitely has a state of the art system with many, many more possibilities to include in the future by connecting different departments and government services to make the border even more secure in the near future.”

The BCMS solution enables border control agencies to process both arriving and departing travelers in wide-ranging situations at air, land, and sea points of entry on island.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

