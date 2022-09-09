General Accident launches policy for electric vehicle owners
Phone store robbery lands 18-y-o Jamaican in Antigua court
Premier League games off as ‘mark of respect’ to queen
Red Miso is the secret weapon for grilled skirt steak
Access boss says Dolla ‘takeover’ letter is ‘nothing to consider’
Sygnus Real Estate share price up 14%
Woman wakes up to find man in house searching handbag
Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both
Curfew in Olympic Gardens extended after multiple shootings
GOJ/USTDA sign agreement for enhanced access to emergency services
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The alleged theft of several items from a phone repair shop has landed 18-year-old Jamaican, Tyrese Oglivie before the court in Antigua and Barbuda.
Oglivie appeared on Tuesday in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court where the case was adjourned and a committal hearing set for September 13.
It is alleged that in early January, the complainant returned to his store and noticed that it had been broken into. Among the items stolen were a number of smartphones, phone screens, earphones, and chargers — all valued at more than EC$40,000.
The police were subsequently called to the scene and it was theorised that the robbers used a hammer and crowbar to gain access to the building.
A review of CCTV footage led to the identification of two suspects, one of whom was seen with a grey bag and wearing Nike slippers.
The complainant was informed a week later that a phone screen matching one of those stolen from his store was being sold on Facebook.
An arrangement was made by the complainant and he met the seller at his business place, after which the police were notified and Oglivie pointed out.
A subsequent search of Oglivie’s apartment reportedly revealed several phones and screens, as well as the bag and slipper matching those worn by one of the robbers captured on the CCTV footage.
The Jamaican was later arrested and charged.
More From
Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2
Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b
The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p
Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell narrowly missed out on winning the men’s 110m hurdles Diamond trophy and US$30,000 on the last day of the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored
The sole survivor of a house fire in Westmoreland that left her three brothers dead, 13-year-old Adrianna Laing, departed the island on Thursday by an air ambulance for treatment in the US.
Th