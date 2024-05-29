The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera

Clashes have broken out in Mexico City as protesters rallied against the war on Gaza.

About 200 people joined the “Urgent action for Rafah” demonstration outside the Israeli embassy on Tuesday. Confrontation with the police was sparked as some protesters sought to break down barriers preventing them from reaching the diplomatic mission.

Protesters covered their faces and threw stones at riot police blocking their path to the complex in the city’s Lomas de Chapultepec neighbourhood.

Police deployed tear gas and threw the stones hurled back at the crowd.

The demonstration was called following Sunday evening’s Israeli attack on a displacement camp outside Rafah, which killed 45 people according to Palestinian officials after sparking an inferno.

