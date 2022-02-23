Wildfires in Argentina’s north have continued to spread through the province of Corrientes, where officials said fires had devastated at least nine percent of its territory.

The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) a day in Corrientes, destroying almost 800,000 hectares so far, according to the latest official reports.

Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread since mid-January.

The mainly rural province of farms, ranches and forests normally is characterised by abundant rain.

“It never happened to us, we never lived something like this, we were really overcome,” one resident, Jorge Ayala, told The Associated Press news agency.

Authorities estimate losses so far at more than 26 billion Argentine pesos (more than $240m), and experts say the province could need years to recover.

Firefighting units have begun to arrive from all corners of Argentina and also from Brazil and Bolivia.

Artists and public figures are campaigning to raise funds for the victims, while donations of basic goods are pouring into the area.