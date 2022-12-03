Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Ryan Chung (second right), manager, debt, JMMB Group capital markets unit has the attention of Sagicor Investments Jamaica (from left) Theola Moore-Bruce, Tashana Morgan and Stuart South at the recent JMMB Group corporate mixer dubbed, “Mixer in the City” held at ROK Hotel Kingston.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The JMMB Group recently (November 24) hosted a mixer for its corporate clients at ROK Hotel Kingston, to deepen its relationship with clients, and provide a fun atmosphere for networking and solidifying partnerships, in keeping with the company’s commitment to client intimacy.

Ras-I, roots reggae artist with notes of old-school

R&B, provided entertainment on the occasion.

Check out highlights in the photo gallery below:

