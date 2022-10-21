Business tycoon Michael Lee-Chin is the PSOJ Hall of Fame inductee for 2022.

Lee-Chin is the 28th recipient of the prestigious honour awarded by The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

He received the citation at the PSOJ Hall of Fame Banquet in a packed Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Ballroom on Thursday.

“Even though the best may still be yet to come, Michael has already indelibly changed the landscape around him. His lasting legacy was undoubtedly shaped by the values instilled and the lessons learned from the land of his birth. He continues to lead by being a living example of his own words: ‘Our behaviour today will be our history tomorrow. Make sure it’s well written,” the citation read in part.

In the citation where Lee-Chin is referred to as a “titan of Jamaican business”, the PSOJ noted that from his humble roots, he grew to become one of the most successful businessmen in Jamaica and Canada.

Lee-Chin joins the esteemed list of 27 distinguished inductees honoured by the PSOJ.

The list includes the 2019 recipient, Founder and CEO of Island Grill, Thalia Lyn, 2018 recipient ICD Group Chairman, Joseph M. Matalon and 2017 recipient, the former Sagicor Group Chairman and current Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Richard Byles.