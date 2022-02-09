At least 14 people have been killed and 35 injured after a landslide buried several homes in central Colombia, the country’s disaster management agency said.

The landslide on Tuesday in Dosquebradas, close to the city of Pereira, followed heavy rains in the surrounding coffee-growing province.

Rescue teams dug through the mud looking for survivors, said the National Unit for Management of Risks and Disasters.

Authorities evacuated dozens of nearby homes as the Otun river overflowed.

Landslides are common in Colombia due to the mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and informally constructed houses.

More than 320 people were killed in 2017 in another landslide disaster in the city of Mocoa.