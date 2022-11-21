– Advertisement –

In the face of criticism of government services that frustrate the public, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has agreed on the need for a review.

“Some of these services need review, they need re-engineering for the system to go faster,” Pierre asserted.

The Castries East MP told the HTS programme ‘What Makes Me Mad’ last week that even he sometimes complains.

“Sometimes that bureaucracy is necessary but it frustrates me, so much less the public,” Pierre told Host Stanley Lucien.

– Advertisement –

He explained that more services were coming on the DigiGov system.

That system provides a range of online services across several government Ministries.

Pierre said he would propose an online survey so the public could make recommendations.

“We are trying to make it easier for the public,” he stated.

– Advertisement –