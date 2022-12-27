– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the late former Soufriere-Fond St Jacques MP, Joseph Baden Allain.

“Joe served his community and his country admirably in his official capacities as MP for Soufriere- Fond St. Jacques and Speaker of the House of Assembly,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

He noted that as an ordinary citizen, Allain continued his service to the people and the development of his country with the same enthusiasm and passion.

Allain served the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) as Secretary and was an elected Member of the House of Assembly from 1987 — 1992.

– Advertisement –

He was an Attorney at Law by profession, a founder member of the Rotary Club South and a former Magistrate.

“I will forever be grateful for all that you shared with me, the books, the laughter and the advice. Sleep well, my friend. May his soul rest in peace,” Pierre wrote regarding the deceased.

– Advertisement –