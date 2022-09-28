– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre discussed reducing food imports during a meeting with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director General, Qu Dongyu.

Pierre said the meeting focused on collaborating with the FAO to provide technical support and resources “to realise one of our goals, the reduction of our food import bill by 25% by the year 2025.”

The Castries East MP, noting the adverse impact of persistent rainfall on crops, highlighted the importance of food security.

“Climate change, rising inflation, and global food shortages have all demanded that we work towards food security and a resilient agricultural sector,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

– Advertisement –

“We will also continue to explore the creation of niche markets for our agricultural products and provide resources to our farmers and entrepreneurs, particularly with value-added products,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister explained.

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have committed to reducing the Region’s large food import bill by 25% by 2025.

The leaders expect that the implementation of the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Strategy in the Member States will help achieve that goal.

The strategy will give special attention to priority crops that account for much of the region’s food imports.

– Advertisement –