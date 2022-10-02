– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has been highlighting Saint Lucia’s achievements in the aftermath of the July 26, 2021, general elections which his Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) won by a landslide.

He did so while calling attention to claims by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) that ‘the sky is falling’.

But Pierre told Saturday’s annual general meeting of his Castries East Constituency Group that every child recently had their facility fees paid, and Saint Lucia has begun exporting bananas to England, the only country in the region to do so.

In addition, he declared that children had begun receiving laptops while the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) had declared that Saint Lucia has achieved eight percent economic growth.

“You are looking at a country that just waived rental fees for people in the CDC building,” the Castries East MP stated.

He also said Saint Lucia has the best tourism figures in the region and, since July, had a government with no smell of corruption’ and where Ministers do their work diligently.

“You are looking at a country on the verge of rebuilding St. Jude Hospital,” he asserted to applause from the audience.

And he observed that Saint Lucia had returned some confidence to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), which is about to get a new divisional headquarters.

“You are looking at a country like that and say: ‘The sky is falling’ because I am Prime Minister?” Pierre said.

He acknowledged that the crime situation was not good.

Nevertheless, Pierre declared that he, his Deputy, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Anse La Raye-Canaries MP, Wayne Girard, or Senior Minister Stephenson King could not, by themselves, solve the crime situation in one year.

