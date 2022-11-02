– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is looking forward to opening the ‘much needed’ St. Jude Hospital to serve the people of Saint Lucia.

On Tuesday, Pierre opened the medical facility’s new construction phase after more than five years of inactivity at the previously abandoned site.

“We did not take this decision to finish the original St. Jude Hospital lightly. We listened to the experts and are confident that we can construct a patient-friendly, fully functional hospital to serve the people of Saint Lucia, particularly the people of the south of the island,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

He explained that several government agencies are collaborating to ensure the project’s completion within the shortest possible timeframe and to oversee the spending of taxpayers’ money.

“There has been too much wastage, and people must be held accountable,” the Castries East MP declared.

