Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre disclosed on Thursday that it was beyond his ability to effect some changes in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

“Fundamental changes in the police force that are necessary are beyond my control,” Pierre explained.

The National Security Minister spoke during an appearance on the HTS programme ‘What Makes You Mad’.

Pierre told programme Host Stanley Lucien that the only change he could make in the police force is at the level of Commissioner.

“Did you know, the last Commissioner complained to me that there were promotions in the police service at the highest ranks and he was not involved? So they were choosing his deputies and he said he didn’t know? That’s what happens. I mean, I know it shocks you. He – he is Commissioner of Police, and he can call and say I’m lying, he is saying that they chose his high command and he said that he wasn’t aware,” the Prime Minister disclosed.

“The Public Service Commission Chairman didn’t find it fit,” Pierre declared.

He indicated that it would seem normal procedure for the Minister of National Security to know what is happening.

“It doesn’t. The Public Service Commission has no right to tell me that,” Pierre observed.

“There are some organisations in the country that are more powerful than the Prime Minister. There is something called the Public Service Commission. The Chairman of the public service commission, you understand, he can easily say ‘I am not talking to the Prime Minister’ so you know, we have to be frank,” the Prime Minister declared.

Nevertheless, the Pierre explained that within his control is providing the police with resources, boosting their morale and speaking to them about unacceptable practices.

“But I have no disciplinary powers,” the PM told his audience.

However, he asserted that there has been a shift in the RSLPF, albeit a slow process.

“We only publicise the issue – we only publicise what’s not right, but the police – their rate of solving of murders is improving” Pierre said.

In addition, he pointed out that the forensic laboratory can now do many tests that used to be done overseas.

In this regard, Pierre asserted that there are incremental changes.

“It takes time, but the sad thing is that these things are not broadcast,” he said.

