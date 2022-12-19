– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is to assume the Chairmanship of the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE) from Jamaica’s National Security Minister, Dr. Horace Chang, whose tenure ends on December 31.

Chang was in Saint Lucia last week for talks with Pierre, who is also Saint Lucia’s National Security Minister.

CONSLE is an organ of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) that formulates and coordinates regional security policies.

“It is my honour to assume the Chairmanship of the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

– Advertisement –

And on behalf of CARICOM, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Chairman for his service to the region.

“I look forward to collaborating with other governments to ensure the security and freedoms of our people,” Pierre stated.

In October this year, CONSLE held its first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Jamaica gathering made gun trafficking and homicides using firearms a significant focus and highlighted the need for closer collaboration on transnational crime.

Headline photo: (L to R) Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre & Dr. Horace Chang

– Advertisement –