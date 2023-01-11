– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has disclosed that the Ministries of National Security, Justice, and Home Affairs will receive priority in the budget.

“These agencies will be a priority in my budget presentation as we seek to strengthen our police force, address case backlogs and implement a number of strategic interventions to deal with matters of national security,” Pierre said.

The Prime Minister, also responsible for National Security and Justice, made the remarks on Facebook.

The Castries East MP explained that he had his first official budget policy meeting with the Ministries of National Security, Home Affairs, and Justice.

The meeting was in preparation for the 2023-2024 Estimates of Expenditure and Revenue.

” I met with the Ministries of National Security, Home Affairs, and Justice to listen to their budget submissions and plans to make our country work better,” Pierre explained.

In his New Year address on Sunday, the Prime Minister described ‘the vexing issue of crime’ as ‘the monster in the room’.

And while outlining measures to address the problem, Pierre emphasised that crime must be everyone’s concern.

Headline photo: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre presides over budget policy meeting.

