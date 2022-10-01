Pig farmer who allegedly shot at cops charged
A St Andrew pig farmer who allegedly opened gunfire at a police team in Riverton, Kingston 11 earlier this month has been charged with nine counts of shooting with intent.
He has been identified as 36-year-old Aldino Forkes of Caylad Circle in Cooreville Gardens, Kingston 20.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 11am on September 4, lawmen were on patrol in the area when several explosions were heard.
Upon investigating, Forkes was reportedly seen with a firearm in his hand. Upon seeing the cops, Forkes allegedly opened fire at the police team.
He was pursued and accosted, and a Kimber .45 pistol was reportedly taken from him.
Forkes was charged following a question-and-answer session with his attorney.
His court date is being arranged, the police said.
