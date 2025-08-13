LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Playboy has announced that it will relocate its global corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to Miami Beach, reflecting the company’s commitment to aligning with one of the nation’s most dynamic, culturally relevant, and business-friendly cities.

In conjunction with the relocation, Playboy is developing a new Playboy Club in Miami Beach with a leading hospitality company. The planned Club will feature a world-class restaurant, alongside an exclusive members-only space inspired by the storied Playboy Mansion—bringing the brand’s celebrated heritage to one of the most vibrant destinations in the world.

The move will also include the establishment of state-of-the-art content studios in Miami Beach to support Playboy’s growing creator network. These facilities will produce original multimedia content across digital platforms, including podcasts, photography, and other media ventures, further reinforcing Playboy’s position at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and lifestyle.

“Miami Beach is among the most dynamic and culturally influential cities in the country, making it the ideal home for Playboy’s next chapter,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy, Inc. “Our vision is to create world-class content and experiences that resonate globally, and Miami Beach provides the perfect environment for that ambition. The City of Miami Beach has been an outstanding partner throughout this process—its vibrancy, pro-business approach, and quality of life make it an extraordinary home for our employees and for our future.”

Joseph Magazine, Commissioner of the City of Miami Beach, added: “As Miami Beach continues to establish itself as one of the premier cities in the world to live, work, and conduct business, we are thrilled to welcome Playboy’s global headquarters. This move is expected to bring a significant number of well-paying jobs to our city, and it reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation, cultural vitality, and economic growth in partnership with one of the most iconic brands in history.”

The headquarters relocation and development of the new Playboy Club represent key milestones in Playboy’s broader transformation strategy, as the company reclaims its position as one of the world’s most enduring and influential lifestyle and media brands.

Playboy’s headquarters will be located at the first of its kind Class X office building , THE RIVANI, led by distinguished real estate developer Robert Rivani.



About Playboy





Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, synonymous with pleasure, leisure, style, and sophistication. In collaboration with leading licensees, Playboy connects consumers with products, content and experiences across approximately 180 countries. Our mission—to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure—builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at https://investors.playboy.com/.