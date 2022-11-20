Celebrations at the National Arena have reached fever pitch as the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness has arrived.

As the party leader made his way police and other members of the island security forces could be seen working overtime as the large crowd went into a frenzy as Holness and his wife Juliet made their way.

Police with the use of their mounted troops could be seen intensifying their efforts to ensure things were kept in order.

Supports say they are anticipating to hear from the prime minister as they continue to grapple with a number of issues across the island.

Police say the national arena is now filled to capacity and scores of supporters are still trying to enter the facilty.