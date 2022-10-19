Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, chats with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at World Food Day celebrations, Parade Grounds, Bacolet, Wednesday. Photo by Corey Connelly

Having survived covid19 on two occasions, the Prime Minister says he is not willing to risk contracting it for a third time by attending events during Tobago’s inaugural carnival from October 28-30.

Dr Rowley, who was born in Tobago on October 24, 1949, first tested positive for covid19 in early April 2021 and was under medical supervision for several days.

On July 29, a post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said Rowley had again tested positive for covid19.

On that occasion, the post said, “The Prime Minister, who is fully vaccinated and received two boosters, is experiencing very mild symptoms.”

Rowley, who missed an Emancipation function at the Diplomatic Centre on July 29, was seen unmasked at the police Code 727 film screening and award ceremony at Queen’s Hall on July 27. That event was attended by a number of dignitaries, including President Paula-Mae Weekes and members of the executive of the Police Service.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a function to commemorate World Food Day at the Parade Ground, Bacolet, Rowley claimed he had not ventured into large gatherings since contracting covid19 the second time.

“This is as far as I am going,” he said, referring to the large crowd that had turned out to the opening ceremony.

He said he is still very respectful of covid19.

“But I know there will be a lot of people who will be in Tobago, and I hope we get through it safely.

“But I have had covid19 twice and I am trying my best not to have it a third time.”